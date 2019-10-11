Lady Antlers top Llano meet

LLANO – Tivy’s girls team added another hampionship trophy to their season’s haul when they earned top varsity honors at Llano’s Pre-District Cross Country Invitational held Wednesday at the Llano High School course.

Lady Antlers used the meet as a workout of sorts and competed only over two miles prior to going even harder at the District 26-5A meet and 5K (3.1 miles) on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Ximena Tinajero led the way with first place and a time of 12:45 to better 65 other runners. Tinajero’s finish was the deal-maker for Tivy’s title based on 60 points compared to runner-up San Saba which had 62.

Wimberley, Fredericksburg, Hays Johnson, Mason, Canyon Lake and Lometa brought up the rest of the team standings.

Rounding out Tivy’s top seven along with Tinajero were Avery Freeman (10th, 13:55), Jolie Wallace-Ellis (14th, 14:04), Mackenzie Caraway (16th, 14:11), Leah Neal (19th, 14:14), Kendyl Turner (21st, 14:22) and Sara Bowers (28th, 14:41).

Junior varsity girls

In the Junior varsity girls race, there were 32 runners and Tivy finished with a quartet among the top 10.

Jazmyne Rios (15:42), Samantha Talaveras (16:03), Mina Sifuentes (16:23) and Gianna Rivas (16:40) took spots 5-7-9-10.

Laurien Thies was 13th with 17:03, Gibson Dearing placed 14th at 17:29 and Hannah Moore ran 16th in 17:53 to comprised the team’s remaining top seven.

Fredericksburg won the JV girls team title, Tivy was second and Llano came in third.

Varsity boys

Antlers also only handled two competitive miles prior to next week’s district meet in Seguin and a have a clearer picture of the varsity’s top seven.

Varsity runners order of finish among each and their times were Cory Pena (10:56), Ethan Wrase (11:16), Tyler Logue (11:47), Canon Jalowy (11:59), Josh Clayton (12:16), Dylan Pena (12:18) and Enrique Segura (12:28).

Junior varsity boys

For the junior varsity boys, the top seven were Adin Viera (12:37.2), Angel Aguilar (12:37.8), Axel Cisneros (13:10), Michael Wingard (13:38), Grayson Robinson (14:21), Jyden Busby (14:40) and Ruben Nombrano (15:32).

The District 26-5A meet will be held in Seguin on Oct. 17.