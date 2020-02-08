Antlers edged by SA Veterans Memorial

Tivy could not hold off San Antonnio Veterans Memorial Friday night at Antler Stadium, leading to a 5-4 loss in District 26-5A action.

The teams were knotted 2-2 after first half action and the Patriots snuck in a goal in the second half to allow for their narrow win.

Goals for the Antlers were scored by Enrique Segura, Hunter Hale, Manny Hernandez and Roger Arizola.

Assists towards two of the goals were from Zach Donaldson and Hernandez. Josh Shantz had seven saves at goal for the Antlers, who will host San Antonio Harlandale on Friday.