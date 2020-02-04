Hawks take 60-41 win over Burnet - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Hawks take 60-41 win over Burnet

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 1:02 pm

Our Lady of the Hills snapped out of a five-game losing skid by beating Burnet Christian 60-41 on Monday at Callioux Gymnasium.

It was a non-district basketball game, but the positive outcome gave the Hawks their eighth win of the year. OLH resumes TAPPS district action on Friday at 5:30 p.m. with Hallettsville Sacred Heart. It will be the season finale for the Hawks (8-19, 1-6).

Against Burnet Christian, nine Hawks did damage offensively.

Matthew Cummings led the parade with 11 points, followed by James Ibarra with 10, Chandler Harris and Sam Cummings at eight each, Daniel Curran with six, Dalton Herndon and William Cummings scoring five apiece, Evan Houdeshell with four and Luke Martinez at three.

JV ends year with 15

The OLH junior varsity team ended its season against Burnet Christian, since there will be no JV game against Sacred Heart, and the JV Hawks flew high with a 78-57 victory to end the year 15-5 overall.

The JV team can also lay claim to being undefeated in their district portion of play.

Finishing things up in their season-ending win were Michael Barraza with 22 points, Treves Hyde going for 17, Thomas Taylor scoring nine, Dallen Herndon and Evan Houdeshell with eight each, Austin McDorman having six, Joe Mein with four, and Jake Mein and Noah Spino with two apiece.

