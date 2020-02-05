Tivy JV Tennis sweeps doubles competition at tourney - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Tivy JV Tennis sweeps doubles competition at tourney

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 2:41 pm

Tivy JV Tennis sweeps doubles competition at tourney

SAN ANTONIO – Opponents were seeing double – literally – when Tivy’s junior varsity tennis teams made a splash at the Clemens JV Tournament held Tuesday.

That is because Tivy swept the boys doubles and girls doubles.

In girls action Teagan Sawyer and Makenna were first facing off against teammates Emma Thompson and Valaria Coronel.

On the boys side Earnest Chedzoy and Trei Gohlke took top honors and second went to Will Crain and Josh Davis.

Other schools on hand to compete were New Braunfels, Clemens, San Antonio Health Careers, Cibolo Steele, San Antonio East Central, and San Antonio Harlan.

