Lady Antlers open season with win over Medina Valley

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:52 am

Basketball season has broken out of the gates and the Lady Antlers are off to a fast start after dispatching Medina Valley 54-32 Friday at Antler Gym during the team's season opener.

Last year’s state tournament qualifier was up 29-15 at halftime.

Audrey Robertson popped in 19 points to pace Tivy in that category and Julia Becker was also in double figures with 13.

Riley Dill scored eight, Cassidy Harmon contributed five, Codi Becker chipped in four, Laila Casillas had two and Liz Twiss pointed one to compliment the team’s two high scorers.

Tivy travels to Floresville for its first tournament action and next slate of games to be played November 21-23. The Lady Antlers will not pay at home again until Tuesday, Dec. 10 against San Antonio McCollum.

