Spikes sweep Loma Alta

Hal Peterson’s Spikes went on a sweepfest against Loma Alta in middle school football action Tuesday, Sep. 10.

HPMS won all four games against the Medina ISD representatives, including notching a pair of shut outs.

Spikes 8A

The Spikes 8A group played at its home field and came away with a 20-6 win.

Luis Ceballos scored on a 9-yard run. Mathew Rodriguez took a fumble recovery 15 yards to the end zone and Wiley Flores raced 65 yards for the team’s final six points of the contest.

Fernando Manzano made one of his point after kicks to round out the score.

Defensively, the Spikes forced three turnovers in addition to Rodriguez’s theft.

Mason Carlile picked off a Loma Alta pass, while Joseph Aguirre and Marcos Garza both recovered fumbles.

Daine Grabs caused one of the fumbles with a hard hit and had a tackle for a loss.

Julian Rhodes, and Samuel Chupp made two loss for yardage tackles.

The win improves the HPMS 8A record to 2-0.

Spikes 8B

The HPMS 8B team posted a resounding 42-0 shutout victory.

Maverick Delgado ran for a 49-yard touchdown to get the Spikes on the scoreboard and was followed by endzone trips from Aden Hernandez’s on a 20-yard scoot. Austin Alba hauled in a 12 yard reception for a touchdown. Isaiah Pena scored on runs from 2, 4 and 12 yards out. Tate Fahey entered the endzone from nine yards out and Brandon Camacho scored twice on runs from the 5 and 10 yardlines. Hernandez added three extra point kicks.

Preserving the blanking were defensive standouts that included Gavin Garcia with three tackles and lost yardage stops from Josh Flores, Librado Rodriguez, Lupe Torres, Tanner Beck, Jason Guia and Eric Batts.

Sack tackles were part of the total turned in by Garcia, Flores, and Beck.

Adam Chancellor, and Braylon Vela had a fumble recoveries to add to the turnover column.

With the win, the Spikes 8B team is 1-0 on the season.

Spikes 7A

In Castroville, Peterson 7A ended up a 12-7 winner.

Cade Jones ran five yard for one score and Carson Jones went 85 yards worth of field for the other touchdown.

Connor Coffee , Isiah Nelson, Andrew Valderaz, Mario Williams, Elijah Smith were all cited by coach Shane Howerton for doing a great job of blocking on the offensive line.

Defensive standouts were Domynik Vasquez, Rocky Deleon, Miguel Lopez, Aiden Irvin, Andrew Valderaz, Curtis Woods, all making tackles for losses.

The Spikes defense put up a goal line stance to stop Loma Alta from scoring at the end of the game.

The Spikes are 1-1 for the year.

Spikes 7B

HPMS 7B blasted Loma Alta 13-0.

The Spikes 7B team is 2-0 on the season.

The HMPS seventh grade teams will return to action on Sept. 17, hosting Dripping Springs at 6:15 p.m.