Lady Antler JV, freshmen split with SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy junior varsity and freshmen teams split games with San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial when they played Tuesday in road game District 26-5A action.

The JV Lady Antlers won their game 33-19 behind 12 points form Jamie Jackson.

Laurel Pruitt added eight, Laila Casillas finished with seven and two each came from Jaida Davis, Amelia Balser and Haley Hernandez.

The freshmen lost another close game, 23-19.

Desiree Abrigo led with nine points.

Tivy subvarsity teams will host Boerne Champion at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Antler Gym.