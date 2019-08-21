Lady Hawks down Living Rock

BULVERDE – The Our Lady of the Hills volleyball team was on the road Tuesday, Aug. 20 and came home with their first win of the season in five sets over Living Rock 22-25, 25-10, 25-27, 25-13, 15-10.

“The girls played very well,” said first year head coach Diana Wahrmund.

Top contributors were Lucy Fritz with 22 kills and 15 digs; Akemi Guiterez topping the team with 19 digs, while Brooke Meismer recorded 15 digs. Catherine Westfall pitched in 12 digs and seven kills. Brianna Alcorta finished eight digs and Gracie Morris servedup 12 consecutive points in one game.

The Lady Hawks travel on Friday to face San Antonio Great Hearts and returns to Cailloux Gymnasium on Tuesday, where they will face Medina.