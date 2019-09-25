Spikes 8C, 7C split games with Hudson Bend - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Spikes 8C, 7C split games with Hudson Bend

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 11:16 am

For the second time this season Hal Peterson Middle School 8C football team defeated Hudson Bend of the Lake Travis ISD, the latest coming on Monday when the Spikes managed 27-0 blanking.

Back on Sept. 16 the Spikes beat the same group 19-0 in a road game.

In the first half Chris Tienda completed a 50-yard pass to Ray Martinez for the game’s first touchdown and Ashton Dicicco converted the extra point run.

Dicicco later scored his own touchdown from 12 yards out and Brian Bauer converted the extra point run for a 14-0 halftime lead.

In the second half Dicicco raced 20 and seven yards for two more endzone trips and converted one of two extra point run attempts.

Pablo Uballe, Joel Hernandez and Chris Tienda all ran the ball and had gains in excess of 10 yards each carry.

Defensively, lost yardage tackles were made by Angel Caldera, Jaden Alverado, Dacion Soe, Alejandro Olvera, Tienda, Robert Murray, Joel Hernandez and Uballe.

Uballe and Alvarado combined for a quarterback sack and Murray returned an interception for 10 yards to set up the offense for another drive

The HPMS 8C team plays again Monday Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. against Loma Alta at Spikes Field.

Spikes 7C

The Spikes 7C team also hosted Hudson Bend on Monday, falling by a score of 19-0,

On the offensive side of the ball, Mark Reid, Branden Carrillo and Christian Hernandez had several long runs. 

Aaron Gomez completed a halfback pass for a 20-yard gain to Reid. Hernandez also threw a pass to Will Richards for 15 yards.

The defense was led by Reid who made multiple tackles. Other defensive standouts cited by coach Armando Garcia for the Spikes were Richards, Hernandez, Carrillo, EJ Enciso, Konner Gomez, Joyshane Aguilar and Gabriel Gonzalez.  

Enciso and Gonzalez acted as team captains for the game.

