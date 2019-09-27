Tivy JV, freshmen blow out Rockets

Tivy junior varsity and freshmen teams combined for a collective rout of San Antonio Kennedy Thursday night, with the JV at Antler Field and freshmen on the road.

Junior Varsity

The Antler junior varsity football team defeated the Rockets 49-0.

The offense recorded touchdown runs by Layne Zales, Hunter Kramer, Tres Cervantes and Brett Stokes.

The defense swarmed all night, allowing the Kennedy only one first down the entire game.

Freshmen

Tivy’s freshmen grounded the rockets by a score of 27-8 in the Alamo City.

Defense set up the Antler's first score when Nate Ramirez returned an interception 45 yards.

Following the pickoff, Jake Layton completed a touchdown pass to Luke Johnston that covered 10 yards.

Kavon Casillas caused fumble that Ian Hines recovered and Kale Lackey converted into six points when he tossed a 25-yard pass that resulted in a trip to the endzone for Johnston.

Layton later hooked up with Johnston on scoring pass of 43 yards and 10 yards.

Casillas made good on three of four extra point kicks.

Tivy football will take next week off. Sub-varsity teams will return to the field on Oct, 10, with the junior varsity traveling to Uvalde and freshmen hosting the Coyotes at Antler Stadium.