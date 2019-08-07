Lady Antlers rebound to defeat Fredericksburg

It was simply the first of many matches to come, but Tivy’s season opening volleyball win over Highway 16 rival Fredericksburg may act as a solid momentum builder for this year’s Lady Antlers.

Tivy spotted the Lady Billies a two-game advantage before rallying to take the final three and claim a 3-2 game edge at Antler Gym on Tuesday night. The scores were 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-11

“It’s huge to start with a win,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.

Huge may be an understatement, because along the way to digging themselves out of an early deficit, the Lady Antlers had to also move some players in and out of the lineup due to injury. Then there was also the fact that seven of Tivy’s 11-girl roster are new to the varsity level.

“We pulled together to find a way to win. I told the girls after the match that one reason I wanted to come back to Tivy is because of TFND,” Coates said. She previously coached at Tivy from 2002-2003, coming back to the Lady Antlers after a five year stint at Hays Consolidated.

In the first game Tivy was halfway through its rotation, tied with Fredericksburg 6-6 when newcomer Kaylee Coffee went down with an ankle sprain and was unable to return. Shayla Slaughter, another varsity rookie came off the bench for Coffee and wound up playing a big role in games 3 and 4 when Tivy earned their way back in the game at 2-2.

Slaughter served for game point in the third game and Tivy got its game point when veterans Paige Melcher and Ally Scheidle combined on a kill shot.

In game four Slaughter served five straight after the Lady Billies crept within 19-13. Fredericksburg managed a pair of points, but service errors hurt the Lady Billies following Melcher's kill and the score was after 24-15.

Neva Henderson, another varsity first timer, was good for four service points in the deciding set. Her efforts upped Tivy’s lead to 11-5. After Fredericksburg broke serve and rallied to bring the score to 14-11, Scheidle took a successful kill shot to finish Tivy’s gut-check rally.

“In those first games we were out of position, and we will have to be more disciplined on defense, but we handled varsity pressure well,” Coates said.

Tivy will get the chance to work on many aspects of its game at the Austin ISD Tournament later in the week, where the Lady Antlers will play nine matches in a three-day span.