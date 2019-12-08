Hawks stumble at tourney - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Hawks stumble at tourney

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 1:07 pm

Hawks stumble at tourney Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

BLOOMINGTON – Our Lady of the Hills competed in the Bloomington Bobcats Basketball Tournament over the weekend, where the Hawks dropped all their games.

On Saturday OLH faced Sweeney and Bloomington.

Sweeney edged the Hawks 53-49 despite OLH (2-5) getting 22 points from Chandler Harris who hit six three-pointers in the game.

James Ibarra added 12 for OLH and remaining points came from Sam Cummings with six, Matthew Cummings with five and Will Cummings with four.

Against the host school, the Hawks were defeated 57-40.

Sam Cummings was lead Hawk with 13 points, followed by Will Cummings’ 11.

Four each were on baskets by Dalton Herndon, Matt Cummings, Harris, and Ibarra.

Day one

Opening round action at the tournament was not kind to Our Lady of the Hills, as the Palacios Sharks used a big second half to fend off the Hawks 64-47 on Friday, Dec. 6.

OLH trailed just 30-24 at halftime.

Ibarra led the Hawks with 17 points and Harris dumped in 11, while Matthew Cummings had seven.

Four points each were courtesy of Herndon and Sam Cummings while two apiece got scored by Will Cummings and Evan Houdeshell.

The Hawks will be on the road Tuesday, where they will take on St. Gerard in continued non-district action.

Posted in , on Sunday, December 8, 2019 1:07 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]