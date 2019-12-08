Hawks stumble at tourney

BLOOMINGTON – Our Lady of the Hills competed in the Bloomington Bobcats Basketball Tournament over the weekend, where the Hawks dropped all their games.

On Saturday OLH faced Sweeney and Bloomington.

Sweeney edged the Hawks 53-49 despite OLH (2-5) getting 22 points from Chandler Harris who hit six three-pointers in the game.

James Ibarra added 12 for OLH and remaining points came from Sam Cummings with six, Matthew Cummings with five and Will Cummings with four.

Against the host school, the Hawks were defeated 57-40.

Sam Cummings was lead Hawk with 13 points, followed by Will Cummings’ 11.

Four each were on baskets by Dalton Herndon, Matt Cummings, Harris, and Ibarra.

Day one

Opening round action at the tournament was not kind to Our Lady of the Hills, as the Palacios Sharks used a big second half to fend off the Hawks 64-47 on Friday, Dec. 6.

OLH trailed just 30-24 at halftime.

Ibarra led the Hawks with 17 points and Harris dumped in 11, while Matthew Cummings had seven.

Four points each were courtesy of Herndon and Sam Cummings while two apiece got scored by Will Cummings and Evan Houdeshell.

The Hawks will be on the road Tuesday, where they will take on St. Gerard in continued non-district action.