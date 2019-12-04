Lady Pirates fall to Comfort - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Pirates fall to Comfort

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10:41 am

Lady Pirates fall to Comfort Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

CENTER POINT – The Lady Pirates are still searching for their first win after losing to Comfort 65-11 on Tuesday night in Pirate Gym.

Kammi Skeen was kept four points below her season average and led Center Point with six. Kortney Carmouche finished with two points and one each was scored by Lexi Mills, Paige Ponce, and Savannah Black.

Vanessa Fernandez pulled in five rebounds, Jaylin Haughie recorded a steal, and Iris Lozano blocked one shot for the Lady Pirates.

Center Point (0-4) will try for its first win when it hosts Medina on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Posted in , on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10:41 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]