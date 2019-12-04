Lady Pirates fall to Comfort

CENTER POINT – The Lady Pirates are still searching for their first win after losing to Comfort 65-11 on Tuesday night in Pirate Gym.

Kammi Skeen was kept four points below her season average and led Center Point with six. Kortney Carmouche finished with two points and one each was scored by Lexi Mills, Paige Ponce, and Savannah Black.

Vanessa Fernandez pulled in five rebounds, Jaylin Haughie recorded a steal, and Iris Lozano blocked one shot for the Lady Pirates.

Center Point (0-4) will try for its first win when it hosts Medina on Tuesday, Dec. 10.