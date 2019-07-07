Juniors rally for seventh inning win over D'Hanis

The Kerrville-Harper Junior All-Stars survived a nail-biter that ended with a walk-off single by Julian Rhodes that cemented a 13-12 win over D’Hanis Sunday night at Ingram Tom Moore High School in Texas West Section 3 Little League All-Star tournament action.

Kerrville-Harper was down 12-11 with two outs on the board in the bottom of the seventh and final inning when Adan Hernandez tied it up on a passed ball.

Colton Wolfe reached base on a single. River Risinger hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Peter Lockwood to advance to third base. Xavier Hernandez reached first on balls, loading the bases for Kerrville-Harper. Rhodes’ single plated Risinger for the win.

Kerrville-Harper took a 2-1 lead in the first inning when Eric Tenery doubled to score Hayden Kneese and then crossed the plate on a passed ball.

In the second inning, Kerrville-Harper extended their lead to 5-3 when Adan Hernandez rapped a two RBI single and Rhodes scored on a passed ball.

It looked like Kerrville-Harper Juniors were going to run away with a win in the third inning, recording three more runs, while holding D’Hanis scoreless, ending the frame with an 8-3 Kerrville-Harper lead.

Tenery ripped a single to center field, plating Marcos Garza and Andy Gierisch in the fifth inning and Kerrville-Harper enjoyed a 10-3 lead.

D’Hanis came alive in the top of the sixth inning, recording five runs, chipping away at Kerrville-Harper’s lead 10-8 by the end of the frame and then tacked on four more runs in the top of the seventh to enjoy a short-lived lead at 12-10.

Rhodes and Tenery each finished with two hits and three RBIs. Adan Hernandez chipped in two hits and two RBIs. Also getting rips for Kerrville-Harper were Lockwood, Wolfe, Aiden Varwig, Xavier Hernandez and Garza.

Rhodes took his place on the mound, going for five innings, allowing six hits and striking out six. Adan Hernandez, Varwig and Gavin Everett closed out the remainder of the game from the circle, collectively allowing two hits and sitting down three D’Hanis batters.

With the win, Kerrville-Harper advances to the semi-final game against McAllister Park in a game set to be played Monday night at Ingram Tom Moore High School.