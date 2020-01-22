Lady Antlers "supersize' win over Memorial

On a night when one of their own was named as a nominee to the McDonald’s All-American Basketball Team, the Lady Antlers served up a super-sized whipping on San Antonio Memorial, 67-10, in girls’ basketball action at Tivy High School on Tuesday.

Senior Audrey Robertson learned of her honor in the locker room just minutes after Tivy dispatched Memorial and raised the Lady Antlers’ District 26-5A mark to 10-1, while getting to 24-4 overall.

“It’s really exciting, and I’m so honored to follow up Charli (Becker), who got this honor last year,” said Robertson.

“This is the second year in a row we have had one of our players earn the recognition,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.

Robertson referenced sisters Olivia and Juliana as mainstays, who have motivated her to keep sharpening her basketball skills. Olivia played for, and is a recent graduate from, Lubbock Christian. Juliana is a current roster member for LCC.

“I’ve been working really hard with my sisters to get better, and my teammates have really helped open things up to the basket. They give their everything to help me,” Robertson said.

Those teammates certainly helped Robertson in the first half when she ripped 14 of her game high 16 points as Tivy built a 41-4 lead at the half. The majority of her marks came underneath the basket.

“This game really allowed us to work on some specifics, primarily post work,” said Dill. “The guards saw things much better than in some of our previous games, and got the looks inside. We had been talking about different ways to deliver our passes. The girls have been listening, and tonight it really paid off."

In addition to Robertson’s 16, junior Laurel Pruitt had 11 points off the bench, which paid dividends as well, and can be a bonus when playoff time rolls around. Pruitt bombed in a trey in the first period and Tivy’s bench accounted for 25 of the team’s points at game’s end.

Senior Liz Twiss scored 10 for the game and may have had more if not for a right ankle injury with 5:51 left in the game. Twiss, Robertson, Julia Becker and Presleigh Way are the seniors on this year’s team, and all started the game on Seniors Night, which was part of recognizing them for their contributions to the program.

Julia Becker scored six in addition to her standard defense prowess that was a big part of limiting Memorial to only three field goals for the game and none in the third quarter. Presleigh Way ran the offense front and scored two.

Junior Cassidy Harmon nicked Memorial for eight points, while Codi Becker and Ashlee Zirkel came away with five each, and Ashlynn Way scored four.

Tivy is in San Antonio on Friday to play San Antonio Kennedy.