Hawks struggle against JPII

Posted: Sunday, January 19, 2020 11:20 am

SCHERTZ – John Paul II is in the running to win the district title and showed why against visiting Our Lady of the Hills on Friday in a game the Hawks lost 5-0.

“It wasn't so much we didn't play well, but they are just that talented of a team,” said OLH head coach Garrett Kull. “We tried some new things, but again we're focused on finishing out strong over the next four games."

The Hawks host the district’s number two team Monday in the San Marcos Academy Bears, and closes with games against San Antonio St. Gerard, Boerne Geneva and New Braunfels Christian, which are all below OLH in the standings.

The Hawks (5-6, 5-5) especially need wins over the Royals, Eagles, and Wildcats in order to reach postseason.

