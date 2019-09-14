Lady Hawks fall to Legacy, set to begin district play - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Hawks fall to Legacy, set to begin district play

Posted: Saturday, September 14, 2019 12:56 pm

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills closed out its volleyball nondistrict schedule with a 3-0 setback at the hands of Legacy on Tuesday, Sep., 10 by set scores of 26-24, 25-11, 25-12.

Lucy Fritz logged five kills and six digs for the Lady Hawks.

Gabby Michalak had six blocks. Brooke Meismer saved four balls with that many digs and also had four blocks. Gracie Morris contributed three blocks. Brianna Alcorta had three digs. Catherine Westfall made five kill shots and assisted on six points. Ellie Cummings also had six assists.

OLH did win the junior varsity match 25-11, 25-15.

The Lady Hawks (2-6) will host SA Castle Hills at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 17 to open TAPPS district play.

