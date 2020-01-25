Lady Antlers battle for 1-0 win over Memorial

Despite difficulty scoring, the Lady Antlers still managed to find a way to win a District 26-5A soccer game when the team hosted San Antonio Memorial on Friday night at Antler Stadium.

Tivy (6-3-2, 2-0-1) won 1-0.

Malia Kniffen punched in the goal with an assist from Bella Aguilar and goalie Aaliyah Jasso made the lone score stand up with her play at the net.

“We dominated play and possession. We played better than on Tuesday in the tie with McCollum, but still struggled to score,” said head coach Shannon Coronado.

The Lady Antlers will travel to San Antonio, where they will face Kennedy on Tuesday.