Lady Spikes sweep Loma Alta

Peterson Middle School volleyball teams swept Loma Alta at all levels on Thursday.

Lady Spikes 8A

The Lady Spikes 8A team won 25-21, 25-23.

Stella Hendricks ran 22 points from the serve line, got five kills, seven digs, one assist and one block. Karlyn Dyal served 14 points with eight aces, had one kill, one dig and 11 assists. Taylor Kubacak came up with nine points, nine kills, three aces, seven assists and five digs.

Ellie Harper helped generate five points with a pair of aces. Kourtney Lutz recorded three points, three aces and three digs.

Lauryn Rodgers went for three points, one dig and one ace. Millie Howerton deposited two points, four kills and one dig. Hattie Ahrens made one point and two digs. Grace Copeland also finished with one point and one block. Cameron Sibert came away with one dig.

Lady Spikes 8B

In the Lady Spikes 8B match, HPMS was straight set winners at 25-10, 25-13.

Service points were turned in from Megan Urbina (9 and all aces), Ryan Carter (7), Raleygh Simpson (7), Solaya Gorham (4), Anna Hall (4), Kamryn Hayes (4) and Aowyn Asher (2)

Digs leaders were Eva Rodriguez (3), Casity Medina (3), Peyton Hanus (1) and Charlotte Pepesca (1).

Shayla Roth made four kills and Hailey Avery managed one kill.

Lady Spikes 7A

The Peterson 7A team was another winner in two sets 25-12, 25-14.

Kyra Wheatfall was an 18-point server with 11 aces, three hits and five digs. Madellyn Fiedler complimented that with 12 points, seven aces and eight assists.

Olivia Bernhard contributed six points, two aces, two assists and three hits. Myah Rivera registered two aces among her four points. Judah Davis served a point and Victoria Way had four successful hits.

Lady Spikes 7B

The Lady Spikes 7B match was another two-setter won by Peterson 25-18, 25-14.

Merric Montgomery was top server with 11 points, followed by Allison Cahela with seven.

Addyson Garcia added five points while Gracilla Castillo, Corrina Rodriguez and Kiersten Ortiz added three each when they served. Kacey Luzius served up two aces.

Single points came from Mia Rodriguez, Leilani Dunn and Corbyn Loftin.

The Lady Spikes will host Boerne South on Thursday, with game times at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.