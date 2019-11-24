Antlers split at Justin tourney

JUSTIN – Tivy’s Antlers were tied 24-24 at halftime with tournament host school Justin Northwest before getting edged by the Texans 50-48 in day one action at the Northwest Classic on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Jackson Young was the Antlers’ lead scorer with 20 points and Abraham Viera popped in 13.

Christian Gorham was just shy of double digits when he ended with nine points. Jackson Johnston scored four and Will Johnston pitched in two for the Antlers.

SPLIT NEXT TWO GAMES

In their next two games played Friday, Nov. 22 the Tivy split when they lost to Dallas Adams, before defeating Fort Worth Trimble Tech 44-37.

Against Adams’ Cougars, Viera had his best scoring game to date when he totaled 22 points.

Young finished with seven points, while Niko Nieto scored three and Jackson Johnston added two.

Coming back in their next game versus Class 6A Trimble Tech’s Bulldogs, Young popped in 23 points, Viera managed 16 and two each came from Caleb Hebert-Dwyer and Will Johnston.

HOSTING OWN TOURNAMENT

Following their tournament outing in North Texas, the Antlers come home to host the 8-team Tivy Thanksgiving Holiday Classic to be played at Tivy's main and auxiliary gyms Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30

The Antlers tip off in Antler Gym both days at 9 a.m. and noon.

In game one on Friday the Antlers get a rematch with San Antonio Cornerstone, which defeated Tivy in the season opener. At noon, the Antlers face Uvalde.

Saturday’s schedule matches up Tivy against Austin Anderson then Lockhart in game two.

Other teams in the tournament include Alamo Heights, Lake Travis and Smithson Valley.