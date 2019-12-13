Pirates take win over Medina

CENTER POINT – The Pirates skinned the Bobcats of Medina 45-31 to pick up Center Point’s first win in boys’ basketball for the young season.

Kolten Kitchens with 14 points and Cade Crawley with an even dozen led the Pirates (1-4) in scoring.

Kolby Vincent came away with eight, Alvaro Bustamante and Abel Bustamante had four each and Joseph Carmouche made three.

Crawley took down seven of the team’s total 28 rebounds, followed by six for Leo Martinez and Carmouche.

Vincent and Kitchens paced the Pirates with five, and four steals, respectively.

Center Point will host Charlotte tonight at 5:30 p.m.