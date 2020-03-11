Lady Antlers fall to SAVM, still looking to secure post-season spot

Tivy’s potential playoff run took a hit when the Lady Antlers were edged 2-1 in District 26-5A soccer on Tuesday by San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial at Antler Stadium.

The Laedy Patriots hit quickly by scoring a goal only 1:09 into the game and added another with 10:15 before the break to go up 2-0.

MacKenzie Caraway was responsible for Tivy’s goal 6:03 deep into the second half.

“They’re (Veteran’s) are in second place and have beaten us twice now, but we still need one more win in our last two games, which can still help us possibly get a spot,” said Tivy head coach Shannon Coronado.

Tuesday’s setback halted Tivy’s five game win streak and puts the Lady Antlers at 8-5 in district, 13-7-3 overall. They entered Tuesday’s contest in fifth place, one game out of the playoffs.

The Lady Antlers have a consolation at this time in that they have split with San Antonio Wagner, which is the district’s fourth team. Despite what may happen with the Lady Thunderbirds in the final games, for Tivy, the season comes down to a road game with first place Boerne Champion on Tuesday, March 17 and at home versus San Antonio Harlandale, which hangs onto third.