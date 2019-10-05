Lady Pirates take down S.A. Lee - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Pirates take down S.A. Lee

Posted: Saturday, October 5, 2019 12:16 pm

Lady Pirates take down S.A. Lee Billy Nabours

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Pirates stayed afloat in District 29-2A volleyball circles by sailing by San Antonio Lee Academy in three sets on Tuesday by scores of 25-11, 25-15, 25-11.

The win gets Center Point to 3-3 in district action and 10-15 overall.

Lexi Mills led the Lady Pirates in kills with 13, aces at 12 and digs with 11. She and Kiersten Adams were double digits in assists with 22 and 18, respectively.

Other notables included Kammi Skeen with nine kills, Victoria Beckerson with seven aces and Paige Ponce who was right behind Mills with 10 digs of her own.

Center Point is scheduled to host Junction on Tuesday. Game time is 6 p.m.

Posted in , on Saturday, October 5, 2019 12:16 pm.

