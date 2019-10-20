Lady Antlers sweep S.A. Wagner

Tivy welcomed San Antonio Wagner to its house on Friday for a volleyball match and the Lady Antlers made sure they cleaned up any “mess” before allowing the Thunderbirds to exit Antler Gym and head east.

“The district race would have been in a mess if we had not won this match,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates. “Wagner had beaten Seguin and McCollum in the first round just as we did then lost to those same teams just like we did. If we split with Wagner as well that would have allowed all three (Wagner, Seguin, McCollum) to be right on our heels in the standings. This win gives us a little more distance.”

Final scores went 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 for the Lady Antlers, who improved to 27-11 overall, 10-3 in District 26-5A and stayed firmly in the district’s number two seed as Wagner, Seguin and McCollum jockey for the final two spots for playoff pairings.

Tivy still has matches at San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial and San Antonio Harlandale plus a rivalry match against Boerne Champion. The Chargers are currently undefeated in district play.

“We’re playing well and I’m really proud of the way we settled down and were tough in the second and third sets,” said Coates. “We served lights out in the first set. We knew Wagner is so athletic that our first line of defense would be our serving. We still gave them six points on service errors, but we executed well and were playing to win.”

Coates said she and her team will work on some specifics before facing Champion and looking to playoffs.

“We still relax at times and we did that to an extent in the next two sets, but sticking with the game plan and focusing helped pull us through. We’ve gotten much better at being ready to respond and extend plays. I thought we tipped much better against Wagner. They went over the net and just died before their players could react.”

A number of those tips resulted in easy kill shots, which were paced by Keirson Jalowy’s 11. Setting the table for Jalowy’s kills was chief assist leader Ally Scheidle, who recorded 15. Scheidle aced a couple of serves, while Savana Trahan and Paige Melcher joined her in that category.

On the defensive front Trahan plucked the Thunderbirds for 19 digs. Hailey Davis and Melcher each knocked down three blocks.

Keeping with the team concept of contributions from virtually all its roster, Tivy received eight kills from Scheidle, four from Kindal Brown and three each going to Melcher and Davis.

And, when Scheidle was not handing out help, Neva Henderson assisted 13 times and one each were dished by Trahnan and Melcher.

Tyler Elkins added another service ace and 16 digs. Additional digs by Scheidle (14), Jalowy (10) , Melcher (9), Henderson (4), Tinlee Sanchez (3), Davis (2), and one each from Brown and Kaylee Coffee prevented more Wagner balls from hitting the floor.

Coffee and Scheidle were good for one block.

Junior Varsity

It took a little longer than the norm, but Tivy’s junior varsity team won in straight sets 30-29, 26-24.

Amelia Balser had 10 kills and Allie Finch seven, while Emma Miller placed four.

Balser and Finch scrapped up eight digs each. Miller had three aces and Haines blocked one ball.

Freshmen

The Lady Antlers took the freshmen match and worked three sets to do so by scores of 18-25, 25-12, 25-17.

Leaders in kills were Quency Guerriero and Ariana Munerly with five each. Guerriero posted 19 digs, while Munerlyn added 14 to lead their team in that catagory.

Alexis Burrows served up five aces to compliment nine digs. Harli Watson was solid with three kills, two aces and 11 digs. Hazel Wellborn had a point-making run through her team high 17 assists.

The Lady Antlers are on the road Tuesday to face San Antonio Veterans Memorial and will host rival Boerne Champion on Friday. Freshmen and JV teams play at 5 p.m. and the varsity game begins at 6:15.