Lady Antlers survive scrappy Harlandale

Any upset plans the Harlandale may have brought with them from San Antonio were promptly finished once the flurry of the first quarter ended with Tivy and Harlandale locked 15-15.

The game eventually went to the Lady Antlers 61-35, earning them a 7-1 District 26-5A record prior to beginning the second half of the league schedule.

Despite the final margin of victory, it appeared Harlandale was spoiling for an upset against the Lady Antlers (21-4 overall), who seemed a bit sluggish to begin the game before finding their spark in the second period.

“Harlandale is scrappy, feisty and well coached. They keep coming at you,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill. “I was a little disappointed in our defensive communication. This was not up to our usual defensive standards, but it was still good."

In fact, once Tivy survived the Lady Indians’ onslaught that actually saw Harlandale lead twice in the first quarter and force five deadlocks, it was about as electrical as the lightening outside Antler Gym.

“We made some switches defensively and Julia (Becker) upped her defense. Julia is our best defender and came up big in the second quarter,” said Dill.

Julia Becker blocked a couple of Lady Indians’ shot attempts, dished up two assists and had several steals that translated to second stanza buckets by Liz Twiss, Ashlynn Way, Audrey Robertson, Codi Becker and Cassidy Harmon.

In addition to Julia Becker plundering Harlandale, Ashlynn Way drew a charge and Harmon dealt her own shot block during Tivy’s 10-0 second quarter stifling of Harlandale and Tivy led 25-15 at the break.

Those first half contributions from Twiss, Ashlynn Way, Codi Becker, Harmon, and a free throw from by Presleigh Way were vital since Robertson was limited to six points in the first half. Robertson, Tivy’s season scoring leader, wound up with 18 points in the second half and finished with 24 to lead the team.

Ashlynn Way knocked down 10 points during extensive playing time for the freshman. Presleigh Way and Harmon pitched in eight points each. Julia Becker added five to compliment her defensive stand, while Codi Becker, Twiss, and Riley Dill all donated two points each. Dill was another freshman playing some valuable minutes.

“It is very important for those younger players to see the floor and they will help out,” said coach Dill.

And despite Robertson’s scoring slows in the first half, the senior epitomized this year’s team by persevering throughout and eventually getting the shots to fall.

“We are constantly talking about being mentally tough and battling adversity. Audrey did that in this game. The entire team did. They are working hard to get better and we strive to outlast people. Whether we’re tired or not, we have to be mentally tough,” coach Dill said.

The Lady Antlers will host Seguin Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. to continue loop play.