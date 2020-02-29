Lady Antlers take shutout win over S.A. Kennedy - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Antlers take shutout win over S.A. Kennedy

Posted: Saturday, February 29, 2020 8:00 am

Lady Antlers take shutout win over S.A. Kennedy Billy Nabours

Tivy girls’ soccer may be peaking at the right time as the Lady Antlers make a push towards the playoffs since their 7-0 kayoing of San Antonio Kennedy moved their winning streak to four games after grounding the Lady Rockets at Antler Stadium on Friday.

Ashley Cale and Malia Kniffen had two goals each, while Isabella Aguilar, MacKenzie Caraway and Dannie Marks all punched in one.

Bella Aguilar had three assists. Marks, Caraway, Alyece Rodriguez and Rosemary Chavez each recorded one assist.

Goalie Aaliyah Jasso posted the shut out for Tivy, which is now 12-6-3 overall, and sitting in District 26-5A’s fifth spot. The top four teams advance to postseason and there are four games remaining on the schedule. Tivy will be at San Antonio Wagner on Friday, March 6.

