Lady Antlers eyeing playoff run with win, boys lose to SA Memorial

Lady Antlers eyeing playoff run with win, boys lose to SA Memorial

Posted: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 1:55 pm

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy stayed in the thick of making a run for a potential playoff spot out of the District 26-5A girls soccer circle by defeating San Antonio Memorial 1-0 on Tuesday night in road game action.

Tivy (11-6-2, 6-4) received the only goal it needed from Malia Kniffen, and Aaliyah Jasso at goalie got the shut out.

Antlers

The result was an opposite for the Antlers in the boys game played at Antler Stadium, where Memorial’s Minutemen scored a 4-1 victory over Tivy.

Tivy trailed only 1-0 at half, but it’s one second half goal was answered by three from Memorial as Tivy fell to 4-7 in district.

Zach Donaldson scored Tivy’s goal and Esteban Gonzalez had the assist. Josh Shantz recorded four saves in front of the net.

Both the Antlers and Lady Antlers are back in action Friday with the boys going to San Antonio Kennedy and the girls hosting the Rockets starting at 7 p.m. with the varsity game.

