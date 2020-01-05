Antlers finish fourth in Antler Classic

Tivy battled San Antonio Brennan for third place at the Antlers Soccer Classic on Saturday, falling 3-1, and finishing 1-3 against the Bears, Austin Eastside Memorial, and S An Antonio Holmes, while beating Fort Worth Chisholm Trail.

And in the process, head coach Reece Zunker said he learned a number of positives about this year’s team.

“This bunch is going to be very coachable. They adjusted well to things we did pre-game and in-game and the successes we had were because the kids were coachable. I know they’ll work. There is no doubt we’ll be winning a bunch of soccer games this season,” said Zunker.

Brennan scored at the 26th minute of the first half with a penalty kick, but with just 10 minutes gone in the second half, sophomore Kiki Segura knocked in a penalty kick for the Antlers. The score stayed 1-1 until 10:50 when the Bears snuck a ball in and then one minute later added an insurance goal.

“Brennan had a lot of size and were a very physical team, but our kids did not back down and were not intimidated. I had coaches of teams that played Brennan earlier tell me how their kids backed down, especially on battling for balls, but we did not do that even though we are a very young bunch,” Zunker said.

Registered win over Rangers

Chisholm Trail registered a late first half goal, but the Rangers' lead evaporated in the second half when Tivy flushed the net for a pair of goals that led to a 2-1 win for the Antlers.

Sophomore Ashael Arizola did the honors at tying things up with his goal eight minutes into play of the second half and junior Braden Green’s corner kick with only 1:21 to go in the match proved to be the difference-maker leading to Tivy’s first win of the tournament, and year.

Unlike its opening tourney tilts on Thursday when Eastside, and Holmes put the Antlers behind early, the game with Chisholm Trail saw Tivy offer up some solid defense, both in the field of play at goal with junior Josh Shantz.

The Rangers’ only goal came at 1:33 remaining in the first half.

“We made some adjustments to protect ourselves defensively,” said Zunker. “We came out, sat back and defended for the first 10 minutes, rather than go too aggressive. That presented Chisholm Trail with several early shots, but also limited our touches which reduced our mistakes with the ball. This game allowed us to get a little better understanding of what expectations are for our positions."

Day One

First day action at the tournament found Tivy rallying from early deficits only to find themselves on the short end when time had run out against Eastside, and Holmes.

The Panthers from the Capital City pounced on the Antlers 2-0 within the game’s first 10 minutes before sophomore Esteban Gonzales rolled in a goal with 5:38 remaining in the first half and cut the margin to 2-1. Eastside, however, managed a late first half score with 1:51 remaining and led 3-1 at half.

The Antlers showed they were capable of scoring fast and early when Hunter Hale’s goal barely two minutes into the second half put Tivy back within one point at 3-2. It was the first of Hale’s two goals against the Class 4A Panthers, who were regional qualifiers last year.

Sebastian Rodriguez tied the match 3-3 with 30 minutes left, and Tivy’s confidence level appeared to rise with the prospects of a comeback. Eastside found some openings though and placed three goals over eight minutes to wrestle back the lead 6-3 before Hale got a header into the net and finished Tivy’s scoring for the game.

“We made in-game adjustments after Eastside got those early goals. We had never played them, and we also were sluggish after playing earlier in the day, but we have to tap into the desire and decide we can’t just be comfortable,” said Zunker. “Making the run we did to come back and tie the score appeared to give some of the kids a boost of confidence. They want to go out and win all the games, but we’re a work in progress because we’re so young. But we are going to be really good. Varsity soccer is still a new world for a lot of our team members."

The Eastside matchup was deja vu from the earlier contest of the tourney when Tivy opened with Holmes and lost 6-3.

Only five minutes into the game, Tivy was down 1-0, but went up 3-1 behind goals from Hale, Manny Hernandez, and Bhodey Miller. Hale’s goal came with an assist from Hernandez, while Ricardo Rangel aided Miller for his net. Hernandez’s goal was due to a free kick.

The Huskies, however, mounted their own rally before halftime and both sides were locked 3-3 before play resumed in the second half.

Holmes nicked the Antlers for a pair of scores within three minutes of one another to lead for good, 5-3, and added another score for the final margin of victory.

“They scored within the first five minutes, but we began adjusting and offered up our style of soccer. We did some things well and created opportunities from the corners and on free kicks and were smart offensively in the first half,” said Zunker. “But in the second half we started losing our composure a little, and instead let Holmes control drops and the pushing of the ball downfield. We began leaving our areas and stepping away from the right direction."

The Antlers will host Cibolo Steele on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in continued pre-district play.