Hawks fall to Schertz JPII

In TAPPS boys soccer play on Monday, Our Lady of the Hills lost 7-0 to Schertz John Paul II.

The match was the Hawks' fourth in a week. OLH 1-3 and inexperience still is providing some speed bumps towards progress according to head Coach Garrett Kull.

“This team will be a good team. We just haven’t put it all together yet. We’re looking forward to getting back on the practice field and working towards our next game,” Kull said.

The Hawks (1-4, 1-3) travel to Boerne on Saturday to play Geneva in another district encounter. Match time is 12 noon.