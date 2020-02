The Tivy JV boys’ basketball team lost a 64-63 triple overtime heartbreaker to Harlandale on Tuesday.

Tivy had three players wind up with plus-10 points, led by Quentin Vega's with 19. Seth Hendricks had 16 and Jaden Frausto scored 12.

Freshmen

In the freshmen contest Tivy won 43-36.

Jake Layton had 18 points and Mehki Frazier added 10.

The Antler JV and freshmen teams will host Seguin on Friday night. Game time is 5:30 p.m.