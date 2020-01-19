Antlers blank Matadors - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antlers blank Matadors

Posted: Sunday, January 19, 2020 11:27 am

SEGUIN – After struggling to 1-7 during non-district action, the District 26-5A soccer opener was just what was needed for Tivy as the Antlers went into Seguin and shutout the Matadors 3-0 on Friday.

Tivy saw goals from Zach Donaldson, Sebastian Ramirez and Hunter Hale. There was one in the first half and two more came in the second.

Esteban Gonzales and Ricardo Rangel assisted for two scores, while Josh Shantz made five saves in front of goal.

Junior Varsity

The Antlers won the junior varsity game 4-1 behind three goals from Will Robinson and one from Johan Gutierrez.

Assists were courtesy of Ashae Arizola and Tim Zhang.

The Antlers are at home for a Friday game with San Antonio McCullom. Varsity start is 7 p.m.

