Antlers dominate Wolves in live play

Tivy struggled to contain the speed and size of Killeen Shoemaker players during a two-hour scrimmage Friday night, but when the game clock was turned on and the teams faced off in live play, the Antlers dominated the Class 6A Wolves on both sides of the ball, resulting in a 19-7 win over two quarters.

The Shoemaker offense couldn’t get past the Tivy defenders to gain a first down on their first possession and were forced to punt.

It took Antler quarterback Trapper Pannell seven snaps of the ball to cover 57 yards, capping the series off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Stoney Rhodes for the Antlers’ first score of the game with 7:32 left in the first quarter. Pannell then split the uprights, giving Tivy a 7-0 lead.

It took the Antlers little more than four minutes to find the endzone again when Pannell rushed for 42 yards to score on a keeper at the 4:14 mark. A two-point conversion attempt was foiled, resulting in a 13-0 lead for the Tivy.

Shoemaker scored on a lightening-fast 73-yard run with 8:23 left in the second quarter and their extra point attempt was successful, decreasing Tivy’s lead to 13-7.

All hopes of a Shoemaker comeback were dashed when quarterback Cole Miears connected with Terrence Sullivan for a 21-yard touchdown with 5:04 left in the second quarter. The Antlers’ two-point conversion effort was stopped short of the endzone.

The Tivy defense was stellar during live play. Cole Mixon, Gonzalo Hernandez, Race Risinger, Garrett Kleypas, Logan Green, Hayden Barnett, Dominick Jefferson, Hayden Poe and Regan Robertson limited Shoemaker first downs and recorded multiple tackles for losses.

From the defensive line position, Kleypas and Hernandez each recorded sacks on the Wolves’ quarterback. Jefferson and Barnett combined for a dramatic quarterback takedown as well.

“We went down there and stopped them, three and out, and stopped them again three and out,” Jones said. “That’s what we want to do in a game. We’re going to be a very, very good team (this year). Our kids are going to win a lot of games. When we put our first group out there, it’s going to be good.”

Conversely, Shoemaker scored six times during scrimmage possessions, while the Antlers crossed the goal line only three times.

“We didn’t play very well in the scrimmage portion, but that’s what scrimmages are for,” head coach David Jones said. “We were trying out kids in different positions to see what they could do or not do.”

During the scrimmage portion of Friday night’s action, each team had 10 possessions to try to score and first, second and third string squads each took turns.

Tivy’s Fisher Middleton scored two times on short runs from the quarterback position and tossed a 7-yard pass to Ryan Maberry for a touchdown.

“From the fans perspective, that stuff doesn’t look very good, because we’re working on things during the scrimmage,” defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickmans said. “We’re putting guys in there for six plays or eight plays to get the reps, but during the live quarter, we have a set strategic goal and the whole dynamic changes.”

It was mental mistakes, Hickman said, that the Tivy defense struggled with before the live play.

“They are very fast and if we miss a tackle, they are going to score,” Hickman said. “And that just wasn’t one of their kids, it was all across the board. They are fast team and I think it took us a little bit to get acclimated to running to the right angles and understanding just how fast they are. I wasn’t really alarmed. We just made some mental mistakes during the scrimmage portion and with speed like that, those mistakes cost us.”

The Antlers will open their season by hosting Dripping Springs Friday night in non-district play. Game time is 7:30 p.m.