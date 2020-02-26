Hawks struggle against TMI

Our Lady of the Hills was held to one hit during a 10-3 loss to TMI in a baseball game played Tuesday at the Hawks' home ball park.

Andrew Houdeshell had the only hit for the OLH and was the starting pitcher. He threw three innings with six strikeouts before giving way to brother Evan in relief. Evan Houdeshell whiffed three Panthers.

Luke Martinez scored two runs for the Hawks and Sam Watts scored one.

The Hawks committed seven errors during the contest.

OLH will travel to Ozona for a weekend tournament.