Tivy JV, freshmen sweep Kennedy

Posted: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:30 pm

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy’s junior varsity and freshmen boys swept San Antonio Kennedy’s teams in boys’ sub-varsity basketball on Tuesday.

Junior Varsity

The Antler JV team won 50-38 and had balanced scoring in both halves with 26 and 24 points, respectively.

Jaden Frausto scored 14 of the JV’s points and Quentin Vega finished with 10.

Nate McDuffie added eight points. Michael McDuffie pitched in six and four each were recorded by Dalton Hanus, Luke Johnston and Max Kludt.

Freshmen

The freshmen blasted their Rockets’ counterparts 62-15.

Robert Jackson came away with 14 points while Brian Pescador added 11.

Tyler Cory scored eight, Hector Gonzales managed seven, Mekhi Frazier and Gunnar Abel had six each, Jake Layton had five, Lex Pena three, and Connor Barbo two.

Posted in , on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:30 pm.

