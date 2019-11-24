Pirates fall to Lytle - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Pirates fall to Lytle

Posted: Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:10 am

Pirates fall to Lytle Billy Nabours

LYTLE – It was a battle between two bands of Pirates when Center Point traveled to Lytle for nondistrict boys basketball action on Friday.

Lytle’s Pirates outgunned Center Point’s version 59-40 despite Center Point coming out ahead by nine points in the second half. Lytle’s first half lead held up and dropped Center Point to 0-2 early in the year.

Alvaro Bustamante was led Center Point with 13 points, which did get a balanced effort when six more players teamed up.

Kolten Kitchens dropped in eight points, Kolby Vincent had seven, Cade Crawley added four, Leo Martinez and Able Bustamante recorded three points each and Kelby Adams pitched in two.

The bulk of Center Point’s 29 total rebounds were managed by seven each from Vincent and Martinez and six from Crawley.

Center Point is finally at home on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to begin a three-game stretch. Comfort provides the opposition and games follow with San Antonio Lee Academy and Medina.

Posted in , on Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:10 am.

