Junction ends Pirates' season - hccommunityjournal.com: Center Point

Junction ends Pirates' season

Posted: Saturday, February 22, 2020 1:47 pm

CENTER POINT — Just three days removed from a home-court win over Junction that forced a play-in contest, Center Point was unable to duplicate its previous success and fell to the visiting Eagles, 43-20, in a battle for District 29-2A’s fourth and final playoff berth Friday.

In their final games for Center Point, seniors Kolby Vincent and Joseph Carmouche compiled 23 of the team’s 35 rebounds, with Carmouche grabbing 16. Vincent was a co-leader for points with six, along with Cade Crawley. Christian Martinez scored Center Point’s other four points.

The Pirates were hampered with 19 turnovers, 12 which came in the first half. Center Point was as close as 7-5 in the first and 9-6 in the second.

