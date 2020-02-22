OLH falls in season opener

The 2020 season baseball opener for Our Lady of the Hills was not kind to the Hawks, who lost to Victoria St. Joseph 12-2 on Friday at the Kerrville Sports Complex after the game was moved from the OLH campus due to standing water on the field.

OLH’s only two hits were triples by Evan Houdeshell and Andrew Houdeshell. Evan Houdeshell also had OLH’s lone RBI. Luke Martinez and Deacon Cruz scored runs for the Hawks.

OLH got its runs in the third and seventh innings, while the visiting Flyers scored four runs each in the third, fifth and seventh frames. St. Joseph outhit the Hawks 9-2.

Evan Houdeshell started and went two innings for the Hawks, and Martinez came on for four innings of relief in which he struck out five Flyers.

OLH is on an extended road trip starting Tuesday in San Antonio against TMI. The Hawks then are in Ozona for tournament action, go to Summit Christian Academy, and are in Center Point – all before returning home for a game on Friday, March 20 versus Bracken Christian.