Lady Antlers top McCollum; Tivy boys fall

Tivy stayed on the plus side in the District 26-5A soccer race with a 5-0 victory over San Antonio McCollum Friday at Antler Stadium.

Alyece Rodriguez powered the Lady Antlers with two goals, and Alina McCormick, Ashley Cale and Malia Kniffen all added solo goals.

Rodriguez, Hailey Erlund and Dannie Marks all notched assists.

Aaliyah Jasso recorded the shut out for the Lady Antlers.

Tivy, 5-4-1 in district and 11-7-2 overall, was scheduled to continue loop action Tuesday at San Antonio Memorial and will host 26-5A rival San Antonio Kennedy Friday at 7 p.m. at Antler Stadium.

-----

In boys’ soccer action, Tivy found itself on the wrong end of a 5-0 shutout by San Antonio McCollum in District 26-5A soccer road play Friday — a loss that dropped the Antlers to Tivy 4-6 in loop play.

The Antlers, 5-13 overall, were scheduled to host district rival San Antonio Memorial Tuesday and will continue loop play Friday at San Antonio Kennedy. Game time is 7 p.m.