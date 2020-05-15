KEDC working to guide economic rebound

The Kerr Economic Development Corporation is a local force to reprioritize what works and what doesn’t in business.
Economic development on all levels has been hit hard lately.
Executive Director Gil Salinas said, “During my work in economic development, I got training for emergencies but not to this extent. But everyone around the world is experiencing this now.
“In the Brownsville area, we were in danger from Category 1 hurricanes and had a couple near misses,” Salinas said.
He outlined the work of “economic development” as three main factors – crisis management, then recovery, then resiliency.
He said there also is an International Economic Development Council that’s a source for training in “Here’s what to do if …”
It’s Salinas’ opinion the Kerrville/Hill Country area has been shielded so far from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; and he’s not anticipating “a very significant impact compared to other cities our size.”
“We have infrastructure in place to rebound from this. Almost everything is still moving, but at a slow pace,” he said.
“Some things are on ‘pause’,” Salinas said, “but I’m hopeful that in the fall we’re going to get good news on a project that will be activated among some partners and the KEDC. I can’t say anything more about that now.”
He said the KEDC is one of the partners here in a task force with the Kerrville City Manager, the Kerr County Judge, the Kerrville ISD Superintendent, the Schreiner University President, and Peterson Health’s CEO.
Their “marketing” is a joint effort among the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Kerrville and Kerrville Public Utility Board.
Salinas said their collective work has the slogan of “Kerrville Together.”
Under pandemic conditions, Salinas said the Texas Governor’s office is part of the day-to-day discussions and planning for every continuing activity, but also as an “umbrella” for the “one-stop shop” for economic development.
Salinas said they are tracking state and federal funds, plans for when and how various businesses are allowed to re-open, and any workforce strategies needed to fund and smooth those paths.
So far he’s fielded mostly telephone calls from business owners and managers; and at first they were mainly about how to get the offered funds.
“I mainly told them they have to consider this a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ and to put in their applications for it,” Salinas said. “And once they get those funds, now what? I can’t answer that. That’s up to individual business owners. But the feds and the state are putting up a lot of money.
“The problem is, at some point employees maybe aren’t wanting to come back; and that’s a very gray area. But everybody here is facing the same thing.”
He called all the available funding “a way to slowly ease back.”
“Some chose to stay closed until it ‘picks up’ overall. But every business has its own lengthy process. We have to be patient, and be grateful it’s not as bad as it could have been.”
Salinas said he’s made in-person visits to a few businesses after they called his office and asked to talk.
KEDC operations
Salinas works with Theresa Metcalf, business retention and expansion; and an 11-person board with basically the same membership of agency leaders in the “task force,” plus a few other members.
“The KEDC does not provide funding, but we have a Workforce Commission office here that does control some money,” Salinas said.
For example, he said, the local All Plastics manufacturing business here changed processes to produce some hospital equipment; and needed employees to get more workforce training. The TWC helped provide that.
“There’s even a Hill Country distillery that changed its distilling processes to make hand sanitizer,” Salinas said.
He said “economic growth” is usually measured by the unemployment rate, the number of available good jobs and by household incomes.
The goal of economic development, Salinas said, is to “foster growth of the economic community through smart economic development.”
“It’s the same as parents do with a child. They develop the brain, feed it for growth, and provide activities to make it well-rounded,” Salinas said. “We do the same for the community so we have a healthy, economically diverse community.”
Those conditions still apply here, he said, but first we have to get area businesses up and open, then diversify for more resilience.
“We’ve created podcasts and webinars, some with the Texas Governor’s Office of Economic Development. And at least one hosted webinar was watched by more than 4,000 business owners in the Hill Country, when they tuned in to find out about the ‘Stimulus’ opening funding.”
Another voice for this area is a website titled www.Kerrvilletogether.com, he said.
“We also recently started a new ’40 Under 40’ program and competition, Hill Country-wide, to encourage young professionals to increase their contributions of time and skills to society. That’s especially important today with everything that’s happening,” Salinas said.
Recent “training”
Last January, Salinas joined a disaster recovery trip to Puerto Rico, which had suffered overlapping disasters and damage from hurricanes, earthquakes, a tsunami, and the beginning of COVID-19.
“On my flight home, two people on the plane were wearing masks,” he recalled.
His work there included assembling a team to visit disaster locations, do “asset mapping,” and use that information to compose a “SWAT” report outlining all strengths, weaknesses and assets that could be identified, based on one-on-one interviews.
Salinas said he was assigned with his group to a certain district and began to work that plan.
“Now that plan is momentarily on hold; and now it’s in our own backyard.”
Possible future growth
Salinas said Kerrville is known so far for its low COVID-19 numbers.
“We could see more ‘San Antonio- and Austin-ites’ moving here who can work remotely. We’re planning for that now. It could take six or eight months, but that’s my best educated guess, my professional opinion. Optimism is still there.”
He called Kerrville a “micro-politan” area, small and semi-rural, but big enough to be a draw.
Asked for examples of the time factor in creating a new business “from the ground up,” Salinas said whether it’s a Hobby Lobby or a fast food restaurant, all projects are different.
“But when the public sees any business starting with earth being moved, that project started anywhere from three years to 18 months before, between phone calls to this office and moving dirt. The quickest turn-around I ever saw was 10 to 12 months,” he said. “And we have to keep it a secret all that time under confidentiality agreements with the private companies.”
The difference between those, and projects such as the “Arcadia Live!” renovations is that some including the Arcadia Theater work is done under non-profit status.
Salinas’ background
Salinas is a former journalist who started at about age 15 as a “sports stringer” in Brownsville. It was that part-time job that led him to go to college, the first in his family to do so.
When he returned home, he said, he returned to the newspaper there and started as the new reporter on the staff covering the police beat. He rose through the ranks at the staff there to become “metro editor.”
He said he was contacted by the economic development agency there to switch careers, though he started – for more money than his journalist salary – by being in charge of the agency newsletter. Once again he worked his way up to being head of the agency.
He said that agency operated as a regional and bi-national agency up to the last two years he was there, with some of its business being done across the border in Mexico.
