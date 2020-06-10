Sheriff warns of ‘fly by night’ contractors

As local residents seek help in finding contractors for repairs and landscaping issues caused by recent storms, Kerr County Sheriff urges citizens to be cautious when hiring any company or individual.
“We’ve had a lot of damage, so out-of-town contractors will be flocking to Kerr County,” Hierholzer said. “Our citizens need to be careful. We often see what I call ‘fly by night’ companies come to town trying to capitalize on sheer volume of damage in one location.”
Hierholzer had some suggestions to limit fraud exposure.
“Use local businesses as much as possible,” Hierholzer said. “Get references and check them out. You can learn a lot by how they do businesses by talking to some of their customers and you can always see how they are listed by the Better Business Bureau.”
According to Hierholzer, a key indicator that something might be questionable about a contractor is how much money they want up front.
“Do not pay large deposits before the work is done,” Hierholzer said. “That’s where we see the most problems. They come in, get the money and then leave.”
Hierholzer said some contractors request as much as 40-50 percent of the job up front.
“That’s just asking for trouble,” Hierholzer said. “I can see maybe putting up 10 percent, but you don’t want to have to put a bunch of money down. Either they will show up with some inferior material or never show back up at all.”
Hierholzer said with as much damage to homes and trees in the area, many of the local companies might be booked up, but urged citizens to have patience or perform due diligence in making a secondary selection.
“Ask to see their insurance. Check to see if they are licensed. Ask to see their bonding information or find out if they are bonded,” Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer said in situations where local residents have been scammed, sometimes there is nothing he can do about it.
“If they’ve done work, but it’s shoddy and you have to pay someone to do the work gain, it often times is a civil matter,” Hierholzer said. “It’s not criminal and all we can do is warn citizens to please be careful.”
He suggested that citizens that reside within the city limits of Kerrville make sure proper permits are being requested and issued.
Personally, Hierholzer said he lost part of his paved driveway to the storm.
“We see a lot of scam artists come in town for paving,” Hierholzer said. “They spray a little black stuff on it and in the end, they didn’t do anything. I’ve seen that a lot in this county.”
Ultimately, Hierholzer said citizens must verify the company and really read any contracts that are given to them to sign.
“Sometimes you will be offered a good deal,” Hierholzer said. “Just remember, if it sounds too good to be true … it probably isn’t true.”
