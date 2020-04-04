Effective immediately, the Peterson Health COVID-19 hotline, (830) 896-4200, will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
The hours were expanded due to popular demand and to better meet the growing needs of the community.
“The COVID-19 hotline is manned by registered nurses from Peterson Health and is designed for non-medical and frequently asked questions related to COVID-19,” Lisa Winters, director of marketing and community relations, said. “We are so grateful to the bank of nurses who have stepped in to be available to answer the concerns within the community. They are going the extra mile each and every day to provide this important service.”
A reminder, Peterson Health continues to add current news updates, resources and community education to the website at www.petersonhealth.com, to include a daily updated one-minute medical message on the COVID-19.
For more information and updates on Peterson’s preparedness, contact either of the following personnel:
• Infection Prevention – Pam Burton, R.N., 258-7448;
• Communications – Lisa Winters, Director of Marketing and Community Relations 258-7628.
