After swearing in newly-elected board trustees, Kerrville Independent School District Board members honored a host of student organizations, received financial updates, learned of $175,000 in Kerrville Public School Foundation grants that will be awarded and approved the School Health Advisory Council recommendation for human sexuality curriculum during their regular meeting held Monday night.
Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy explained that parents will be notified about the instructional materials and will be able to “opt out” on behalf of their child.
Oaths of Office
Incumbent trustees Dr. David Sprouse and Michael Tackett were sworn into office by Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, after being duly elected in the KISD Single District Election held on May 7.
KPSF
Kerrville Public School Foundation President Rachel Johnston reported the foundation had enjoyed a record-breaking fundraising year, netting more than $300,000 to use in support KISD teachers and students.
“We have a very passionate 19-member board that knocks on doors to raise money,” Johnston said. “They’ve raised over $300,000 this year, which is a record.”
She said the enthusiasm of the KPSF Board is a direct reflection on the quality of education in KISD.
“We had big news today,” Johnston said. “Today, we wrote a check for $175,000 to KISD for teaching grants. The hard part was declining requests. We had $300,000 in grant requests. We had more than 90 grant requests. It was not easy for the grant committee to pick and choose, because we love all of our teachers and we love all of their ideas.”
Johnston said Tom Daniels Elementary will be receiving $6,000 for Hover Cameras, which will project images onto a computer screen.
“One elementary school is getting $10,000 for 3D printers,” Johnston said. “Another elementary is getting $10,000 to enhance the outdoor classroom they already have and also have an outdoor garden.”
Most of the grants will be provided for technology, reading and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), although grants will also be awarded for art, music and a “Fitness for Life” class in Hal Peterson Middle School, she said.
“We have more than $7,000 for special education,” Johnston said. “Chef Estrada is getting $5,000 for his students, cooking materials … pots, pans and supplies.”
Johnston said grants will also support health science classes and robotics, in addition to others.
Johnston said the largest donation KPSF has made to date was the purchase of more than $500,000 in Viewsonic computers for every high school and elementary classroom last fall, which was made possible with KPSF donor support.
Johnston then introduced KPSF Executive Director Evelyn Nelson, who explained the new recognition program for KISD staff.
Nelson was also recognized for her service after announcing her retirement in August.
Human Sexuality
Instruction Materials
Following state-mandated guidelines for inclusion of human sexuality tnstruction materials, Ivy presented suggested materials determined by the district’s School Health Advisory Council, made up of parents and staff.
Ivy explained that earlier in the year, as per policy, the SHAC was convened on Jan. 24 and continued to hold open, public meetings on April 27, May 4 and May 18 regarding the subject and ultimately provided the trustees with the recommendations, on Monday night.
Ivy said KISD fourth and fifth grade students will be presented with a Proctor & Gamble film as part of the curriculum, which deals with age-appropriate topics such as hygiene.
Supplementary Scott & White materials will be provided for students in sixth grade through high school.
“Common Sense Resource on Sexting” will be provided for seventh and eighth graders, while the Texas Board of Education-approved Goodheart-Wilcox material will be divided between middle and high school students.
Sprouse, a local physician, said he reviewed all of the material over the weekend and found it to be extremely age-appropriate.
The board approved the SHAC recommendations for the upcoming school year.
Ivy said all of the materials can be viewed on the district website at www.kerrvilleisd.net.
Budget update
Jarrett Jachade, KISD Chief Financial Officer, provided a budget update, highlighting the still unknowns with regard to state funding.
Jachade began by saying the budget for the current school year was based on state funding for an Average Daily Attendance for 4,450 students at a total of $43,165,000.
However, COVID-19 absences added up in the fall and winter, reducing the district’s ADA and resulting in an estimated shortfall of $1,330,560.
In addition, the unexpected increase in fuel, food costs, supplies and utilities have exhausted what is normally a surplus at this time of the year.
“We have had to find a way to cut $1.3 million, and while this huge, we still tried to maintain pay or compensation as a top priority,” Jachade said.
He said KISD is committed to providing teachers, librarians and IT staff with a minimum 3 percent raise next year, as well as increasing starting teacher pay from $48,000 to $50,000.
“This will cost approximately $600,000,” Jachade said.
In addition, Jachade said all auxiliary staff will receive a minimum of a 3 percent raise and the starting salary will be increased from $10.50 per hour to $12 per hour, at a cost of $175,000.
Clerical and paraprofessional staff will see the 3 percent raise and starting salary will be raised from $11.51 per hour to $12 per hour, costing the district $135,000.
Administrative staff will also receive a 3 percent raise, at a cost of $180,000.
With regard to substitute teachers, Jachade said the rate wil be increased as well.
Jachade said he is also hopeful state funding will be reassessed, due to the pandemic and inflation, which will eliminate the shortfall.
The final payment for the 2021-22 school year will be made by the state in the summer.
Public Testimony
During the “Public Testimony” portion of the agenda, a parent addressed trustees, explaining that she had withdrawn her child due to bullying on campus. She asked Foust and trustees to consider training for teachers to address the issue of bullying within KISD on a future agenda.
Foust acknowledged speaking with the parent and explained steps that have been and will be taken on all campuses.
“We have started training that began this year and will carry into next year,” Foust said. “At the time we spoke, we had one leadership training and have had two since then.”
Foust said he has gathered information on all anti-bullying efforts across KISD campuses, saying that his goal will be to streamline the anti-bullying campaign so that it is the same district-wide, saying anti-bullying posters with a QR Code will be placed in all schools.
The QR Code will link back to the district website, where resources regarding bullying will be provided for students and parents, he said.
The parent explained that the district policy is well-written, but implementation of the policy has been lacking.
Foust said plans for a “systemic” anti-bullying campaign and implementation plan will be in place for the 2022-23 school year.
Consent Agenda
Trustees unanimously approved five agenda items including:
• Board meeting minutes of the April 25 Regular Board Meeting and the May 17 Special Board Meeting;
• Head Start Non-Competition Continuing Grant;
• Federal Grants in the amount of $2,876,895;
• Renewal of contract for the law firm of Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott, L.L.P, for legal services in collecting delinquent property taxes;
• Upcoming Events report to include Tivy High School graduation set for Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. at Tivy Stadium; and trustee Summer Leadership Institute training June 15.
