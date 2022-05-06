Election Day polling places, times detailed

Early voting has now ended for the Kerrville Municipal Election, City of Kerrville Bond Election, Kerrville ISD Trusteee Election and proposed constitutional amendments.
A total of 2,574 have reportedly voted through Monday.
Election day is May 7.
Polling locations are planned for four locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are as follows:
• Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119 will report to River Hills Mall;
• Precincts 202, 211, 215 and 220 will vote at Union Church;
• Precincts 303, 308, 312 and 314 will vote at Cailloux Theater;
• Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417 will vote at 3139 Junction Hwy. in Ingram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.