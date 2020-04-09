City temporarily closing four parks for Easter weekend

The City of Kerrville’s Louise Hays Park, Lehmann-Monroe Park, Guadalupe Park and Singing Wind Park will be closed for the Easter weekend beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, April 12. All park restrooms will also be closed Easter weekend. These parks and restrooms will re-open on Monday, April 13.
The River Trail and Singing Wind Trail will remain open over the weekend.
Kerrville-Schreiner Park will be closed for day-use patrons during Easter weekend. Day use will resume on Monday, April 13, but will adhere to new capacity restrictions to avoid any potential for crowding. Kerrville-Schreiner Park is not accepting camping reservations until further notice.
The remainder of the parks and trails are generally still open to allow the public the continued opportunity for exercise, which is considered essential and is good for both mental and physical health. However, several of the amenities that encourage social gathering spots are closed out of an abundance of caution. These amenities include the interactive water features, drinking fountains, playgrounds, volleyball courts, basketball courts, dog park, skate park, tennis courts, pavilions, and groups of picnic tables in close proximity to each other.
As a reminder, all Parks and Recreation events and activities are still postponed until further notice, including special event permits and group rentals.
“Usually, we are encouraging the community to gather with their friends and families in our beautiful parks, but due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19 we are strongly encouraging the community to adhere to responsible social distancing and to avoid having gatherings and celebrations in the parks,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “As a proactive measure, we have closed several amenities in the park system that encourage social gatherings until further notice. In addition, we will be closing major parks for the Easter weekend only. These measures are in accordance with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent Executive Order for the public to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified mental health as a top concern associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. The City of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department recognizes that physical distancing may take a toll on mental health, especially during public health emergencies. Parks provide a connection to the outdoors and green space, as well as opportunities for physical activity, which reduces stress and improves mental health. The City believes parks, trails and open spaces can continue to be used in a safe manner that allows people to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of parks, and strongly encourages all park goers to follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to parks and trails — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use facilities if you have symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.
Please at all times observe the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Refrain from using parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms of illness. Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance, and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
