Kerr County Commissioners held a regular meeting Oct. 12 at the Courthouse, and voted to ask FEMA for “Hazard Mitigation Assistance” to fix damages resulting from last February’s winter ice storm. They also voted required county approval of a state grant application by the local Dietert Center to get funds for the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program.
They got an update on COVID case numbers from the county’s emergency management coordinator; and discussed possible county staff participation in upcoming Veterans’ Day and Memorial Day observances.
Hazardous Mitigation
Assistance
County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas and Judge Kelly presented information on an application through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funds available to fix Winter Storm Uri damage.
They said they planned to use the grant funds to purchase “on-demand generators” for Kerr’s volunteer fire departments that don’t have one already.
They hope to get one such generator and propane fuel per VFD, as needed, and four for heating radio towers. They said the average cost would be about $15,000 each.
There is a Nov. 4 deadline to apply for the FEMA funds, and commissioners approved submitting the application.
Thomas also asked the court’s approval to seek funds to build covered parking for Sheriff’s Office and Road & Bridge vehicles, to protect them from hail damage in future storms. Commissioners also approved this request.
COVID update
Thomas reported 47,697 Kerr County residents have been vaccinated; and overall the county stood at 56.5 percent of residents having one dose, and 46-plus percent having two doses of vaccine.
He said the state Department of State Health Services reported as of Oct. 12, Kerr had 204 active cases, 6,072 people recovered, and 125 deaths. He added Peterson Health statistics listing 13 people hospitalized with COVID; of those, four in the ICU and two of them on ventilators. And only two of the 13 hospitalized had been vaccinated, he said.
Meals on Wheels grant
application
Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution required for Kerrville’s Dietert Center to apply for a Texas Department of Agriculture grant for the senior center’s Meals on Wheels services in Kerr County.
Executive Director Brenda Thompson said the grant is usually about $14,000 from the Texas Department of Agriculture, and requires an in-kind grant from the county.
She also thanked the court for approval and support of the more than 200 COVID vaccinations previously given to homebound seniors.
Veterans Day ceremony
Veteran Services Officer Jennifer Sanchez and members of her advisory board discussed their previous decisions to split planning and oversight of Memorial Day and Veterans Day observances between the county’s VSO office and a group from the Rotary Club.
All agreed since the VSO office is still working short-handed, and Sanchez’ primary duties are tied to helping veterans get all the benefits they are entitled to, they were leaving the Nov. 11 Veterans Day observance with the Rotary volunteers, except for hanging a banner on the courthouse grounds. But now even that previously announced Rotary event is to be delayed until 2022, due to COVID.
Commissioners agreed only to hanging the banner this year, and forming an ad hoc committee to plan a 2022 event.
Interlocal agreement
with KISD
After a brief discussion with Kerrville ISD Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy, commissioners renewed an interlocal agreement with the school district that allows KISD to use the Hill Country Youth Event Center as an evacuation center in case of a school emergency. Ivy outlined the district’s procedures when commissioners asked him about security and other matters.
CWJC Christmas caroling
Commissioners approved the request of Christian Women’s Job Corps Executive Director Ann Buck for a group of Christmas carolers from that organization to sing around the courthouse Christmas tree on Dec. 1 for an hour starting at 5:30 p.m. She said the group will include their clients and staff plus board members and other volunteers.
Drainage projects
Commissioners approved two items for contracts with Hewitt Engineering for services related to drainage projects. One contract for $99,080 is for a project at Coldwell Lane at Hwy. 27, and Willowbend Drive at Hwy. 27. The other is for a contract for $24,925.70 for a project at Sutherland Lane at Hwy. 27.
District Clerk’s Archival Plan, filing fees
Commissioners passed with a 5-0 vote both District Clerk Dawn Lantz’s “Archival Plan” for the last three months of 2021; and the District’s Clerk’s new Civil Filing Fees to be effective as of Jan. 1, 2022.
The two votes came after the court offered a public hearing on the topics, for which no public citizens signed up to speak.
Other business
Commissioners also got an update on the East Kerr/Center Point Wastewater Collection Project, including its budget schedule and progress, from Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings.
And Hastings asked the county judge to execute a contract with Hewitt Engineering for additional services related to design, construction and inspection of that overall project.
