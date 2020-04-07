Harbor Freight owner, founder donating protective equipment to hospital workers

The owner and founder of Harbor Freight, Eric Smidt, has stepped up to help healthcare professionals in need of Personal Protective Equipment as reports across the nation indicate there is or could be a shortage due to the excessive increase in patients due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a letter written to his management and staff, Smidt said, “As we’ve been following the news over the last few days, we’ve heard about the severe shortage of protective gear for hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders as the impact of COVID-19 is being felt across the country. America depends on these heroes every day and in the days ahead we will depend on them even more. At Harbor Freight, we want them to know that they can depend on us, too,” Smidt said. “So we’ve decided to donate our entire supply of the personal protective equipment items listed below to front line hospitals with 24 hour emergency rooms in the communities served by our stores.”
Smidt is offering to donate
• N95 Masks;
• Face Shields;
• 5 mil and 7 mil Nitrile Gloves.
Smidt said he has set up a process by which hospitals with a 24-hour emergency room can contact him with a request and receive a voucher to pick up the items at the local store.
“Although we certainly won’t have enough of these supplies to fill everyone’s needs, we’re going to donate everything we’ve got,” Smidt said. “We also recognize that there are so many other critically important people responding to this crisis and there is need everywhere,” Smidt said. “We’ve chosen to focus our efforts on hospitals with a 24-hour emergency room with the hope that we can help as many as possible right now.”
The Kerrville Harbor Freight opened at 2137 Sidney Baker St. and is the 82nd store in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.