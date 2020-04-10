Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course closed until further notice

Following a Saturday afternoon press conference where Governor Greg Abbott clarified intent of his "Stay At Home" executive order, the City of Kerrville announced the closure of Scott Schreiner Golf Course until further notice.

The City of Kerrville will be closing the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course effective April 11, 2020 until further notice pursuant to Governor Greg Abbott’s clarification today regarding golf course operations.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.

