Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course closed until further notice

The City of Kerrville will be closing the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course effective April 11, 2020 until further notice pursuant to Governor Greg Abbott’s clarification today regarding golf course operations.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
