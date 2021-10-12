The Republican Women of Kerr County annual fundraiser, “Pistol & Pearls,” is set for Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Held at the Happy State Bank Youth Event Center, guests in attendance will enjoy a casual setting complete with Buzzie’s BBQ.
Guest speakers Tara Mica, state director for the National Rifle Association; and Lt. Scott Gaige from Kerr County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand as they discuss Texas gun safety, Constitutional Carry Law, and “what you need to know before you carry.”
“Now that Permitless Carry has become legal in Texas, RWKC wants our citizens to be informed of what they can and cannot do,” says Vicki Kelly, president of RWKC. “I would like to encourage our community to attend our event, be updated on the new laws, and support the efforts of RWKC.”
Established as a charter club in 1967, the Republican Women of Kerr County maintains active membership with the Texas Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women.
Members of the RWKC participate in helping to register new voters, study local issues, work elections, and participate in various campaign efforts.
Additionally, the RWKC supports the community through scholarships to Kerr County seniors; donating flags which have flown over the U.S. Capital to local nursing homes and other facilities; and, donating books to the Butt Holdsworth Library, VA Hospital, and local schools. Various organizations which have received RWKC support include the Pregnancy Resource Center, the Salvation Army, Peterson Regional Medical Center, and the VA Hospital. Items collected countywide have been sent to troops and law enforcement officers.
“Through the Pistol & Pearls event, we’ll be able to continue vital political and community programs. We look forward to being able to support Republican candidates in next year’s upcoming election, assisting local organizations, and continuing our RWKC scholarship programs,” says Kelly of the Pistol & Pearls event.
The Republican Women of Kerr County welcomes the public to attend this event.
Table sponsors and individual tickets can be purchased online at https://pistolsandpearls.eventbrite.com.
For more information about the Republican Women of Kerr County, visit www.rwkctx.org.
