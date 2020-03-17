Stoepel to host ‘Drive 4 UR Community’ event to benefit local Texas Lions Camp

Texas Lions Club has partnered with Ken Stoepel Ford to raise money for the Texas Lions CAMPaign Vision 2020 & Beyond.
With the help of this exclusive Ford “Drive 4 UR Comunity” program, the Texas Lions Camp hopes to raise $6,000 with Ford vehicle test drives and it’s quite simple.
For each qualified test drive, Ford Motor Company donates $20 toward the registered cause.
“We are expecting in excess of 600 participants to come out and help us raise money, so having 300 people to test-drive is no problem for us,” says Steve Mabry, president and CEO.
The event is open to the public so feel free to come out and test-drive a new Ford vehicle and learn more about the Lions Camp.
Ken Stoepel Ford representatives will be happy to visit and share awesome information about the program or how you can become involved.
Ken Stoepel Ford will provide six new vehicles from the Ford lineup for people to test-drive. This event will take place on the property of the Texas Lions Camp located at 4100 San Antonio Hwy. on April 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Drive 4 UR School” began in 2007 as a way for Ford to give back to communities across the country. The idea was simple: Test-drive a Ford vehicle from a local dealership and get money for your school.
The success of the school program inspired the launch of “Drive 4 UR Community,” allowing Ford Dealers to partner with nonprofit organizations as well. Thousands of events and more than $50 million in donations later, participants are still test-driving for a cause that they - and Ford - are equally passionate about.
Texas Lions Camp
Texas Lions Camp is a summer camping facility dedicated to serving children from the State of Texas who have physical disabilities and Type-1 diabetes.
The camp is located on more than 500 acres of hills and woodlands in the beautiful Texas Hill Country. Programs at Texas Lions Camp offer campers a chance to try new activities and create long-lasting friendships while developing greater self-esteem and independence. Children eligible to participate in the summer camp program must be between the ages of seven and 16 and have a qualifying physical disability. Children with Type-1 diabetes must be between the ages of eight and 15, and children with Down syndrome 12 to 16 years old.
“This is a great opportunity to get together with volunteer Lions Club Members from all over the state of Texas. We all come together on one of three different volunteer days held in the months leading up to the opening of summer camp. Before any child arrives at camp, we have more than 2,000 volunteers working to make the camp ready and inviting,” Ben Gardner, President of the Kerrville Host Lions Club said. “The amazing thing is that this camp has been here since I was a child, although I never attended, my brother did as a preteen. He had type-1 diabetes and felt ashamed about it. Going to the camp helped him feel normal and accepted. He returned home at the end of camp that summer, ready to take ownership of his disease and work hard at staying healthy.”
Seantel Trask, Marketing Manager at Ken Stoepel Ford says, “My big brother didn’t feel ashamed anymore and as a matter of fact, he was proud to wear his medical ID bracelet, because he knew there were many kids just like him out there.”
Lions Camp history
In response to the terrible polio epidemic that swept the country and forever changed the lives of so many children, the Lions of Texas, conceived and chartered the Texas Lions Camp in 1949. Their commitment to seeing that no child faces life’s challenges alone provided the inspiration to structure a camp that would build the self-esteem of campers and renew families through summer camping programs.
After four years of building and planning, the camp opened its doors in 1953 and was formally dedicated “to the perpetual use and enjoyment of children with physical disabilities in Texas.” Since that time, the Texas Lions Camp has dynamically evolved to include children who have all manner and types of physical disabilities, diabetes and cancer.
Today, they celebrate a rich history of having served more than 79,000 children. And, they are planning for kids yet to come. Through personal, group, legacy, estate, corporate and foundation giving, Texas Lions Camp will continue to be a place where dreams come true at no cost to children and their families.
To meet this challenge, the Texas Lions CAMPaign Vision 2020 & Beyond was initiated to raise capital funds to take Texas Lions Camp to the next level and meeting the needs of future campers.
For more information on how to become a part of Texas Lions CAMPaign Vision 2020 & Beyond call 896-8500.
Texas Lions Camp is a non-profit organization funded by the Lions Clubs of Texas and other caring individuals. All children attend camp at no cost to them or their families. The Texas Lions Camp is accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA) and licensed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
For more information on Ford’s “Drive 4 UR Community,” visit www.stoepelford.com/sponsor. To find out more information about Texas Lions Camp, donate or apply for camp, visit the website: www.lionscamp.com or call 896-8500.
