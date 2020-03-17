James Avery to temporarily close all retail stores

James Avery Artisan Jewelry has announced the temporary closing of all retail stores through March 27.
“Our founder, James Avery, taught us to care for our customers, associates and community as we would our family. One very important way we’re doing that is by temporarily closing James Avery Retail Stores through March 27 to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” a written statement read.
All store associates will be paid as they were scheduled and the company is expanding leave and sick pay programs to provide assistance to those who become ill or need to care for loved ones, including children who are home due to school closings.
“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and do everything we can to protect the wellbeing of those in our company and communities. We hold you, and all those whose lives are touched by this crisis, in our hearts.”
James Avery Artisan Jewelry will continue to accept and fulfill orders placed online.
Updated information will be reported when available.
